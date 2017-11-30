Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 30 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Eight Rohingyas Arrested in Tripura

November 30
10:57 2017
Eight Rohingyas belonging to two families, who had entered India illegally, were apprehended in western Tripura on Wednesday, a police official said.

The eight, including two women and four children, were arrested at Khayerpur, 12 km north of Agartala, he added. They were later taken to Bodhjungnagar police station for questioning.

“We are yet to get exact details on their presence in Tripura. Their questioning by senior police and intelligence officials is on,” the official said, adding they would be produced in a local court on Thursday.

Rohingyas have illegally entered Tripura and a few other northeastern states via Bangladesh in the past in search of jobs. Subsequently, they were pushed back into Bangladesh following legal and security formalities.

Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier Inspector General S.R. Ojha told the media that since 2015, many Rohingyas entered Tripura and other northeastern states via Bangladesh.

Tripura Director General of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla said: “Though India does not have a shared border with Myanmar in Tripura, we have asked the BSF to strengthen security along the Bangladesh borders.”

India shares a 856-km border with Bangladesh in Tripura. Except for some 20 km, most of it is fenced.

-IANS

