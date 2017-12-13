Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 13 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Eight Tea Garden Workers Injured in Assam as Owners Fire on Protesters

Eight Tea Garden Workers Injured in Assam as Owners Fire on Protesters
December 13
21:25 2017
At least eight tea garden workers were injured in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday after the owners fired upon a group of protesters, police said.

The incident took place at Bogidhola tea estate in the district when a group of the labourers went to meet the owners of the garden demanding bonus which had been kept pending, police said.

“We went to the house of the owner inside the garden to meet them for bonus. The owners, Sudhir Roy and Samit Roy, fired at us from their gun and pistol. Five people received bullet injuries while several others were also injured while escaping from the spot,” said one of the workers.

Later, the tea garden workers laid siege to the owners’ house and blocked the roads in protest.

“Five tea estate labourers received bullet injuries while three others received other injuries while escaping from the scene. We have rescued the two owners of the garden and seized their licensed weapons which were used to fire upon the workers,” said a police official.

“The situation is under control now and we are investigating the matter,” the official added.

The labourers of the garden had been demanding 14 per cent bonus since October. However, the garden authorities agreed to pay only 8.33 per cent bonus and subsequently released it. The labourers were, however, adamant on their demand for 14 per cent bonus.

-IANS

0 Comments

This may take a second or two.