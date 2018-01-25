Elaborate Security Arrangements in Nagaland for Republic Day

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Nagaland for peaceful celebration of Republic Day in the state, a top police officer said on Wednesday.

“Even as there has been no specific threat from any of underground groups against the Republic Day celebration in the state, we have made adequate security arrangement throughout the state,” Director General of Police Nagaland, Rupin Sharma told PTI.

He also said that security along inter-state and international border have also been enhanced in coordination with the security forces to restrain the movement of unwanted elements.

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang on the eve of the Republic Day extended warm greetings to the people of the State. “Let us also specially remember the sacrifices and contributions of our founding fathers and great leaders of the country,” the CM said, while also extending wishes that the celebration brings happiness, peace and prosperity to every household.

With the Model Code of Conduct being in force for the February 27 state Assembly election, a government notification issued through the Home Department has asked ministers and VVIPs to confine themselves to speeches that confirm to the code of conduct and ensure that the function does not become a platform for political campaign.

-PTI