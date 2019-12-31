Elderly patient ‘ignites like torch'; dies due to surgery blooper in Romania

NET Bureau

In a bizarre incident, a 66-year-old woman died at the operation theatre on Sunday after being set on fire. The incident was reported from Romania, where surgeons used an electrical scalpel on the patient, despite her being treated with an alcohol-based disinfectant. The woman, a pancreatic cancer patient, received 40 per cent burns on her body in the process.

According to the information provided by lawmaker Emanuel Ungureanu, contact with the flammable disinfectant caused combustion and the patient “ignited like a torch”. Ungureanu also cited medical staff at the capital’s Floreasca urgent care hospital.

Further, a nurse threw a bucket of water on the patient to prevent the fire from spreading.

Reacting to the incident, the victim’s family said the medical staff had mentioned about an incident, but did not provide details.

Meanwhile, deputy minister Horatiu Moldovan said, “The surgeons should have been aware that it is prohibited to use an alcohol-based disinfectant during surgical procedures performed with an electric scalpel.

Source: India TV News