Wed, 17 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Election Commission Orders Repolling at 19 Booths in Outer Manipur, 1 in Assam

April 17
15:23 2019
NET Bureau

The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered repolling in 19 polling stations of Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency following complaints of voter intimidation by militants and destruction of EVMs and VVPATs in the state.

Acording to a report by the EC, re-polling for 11 polling stations in Senapati, one in Chandel, three in Churachandpur and four in Ukhrul will be held on April 18, the same day voting for Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency will take place.

“Repolling has been ordered on the basis of reports of the officer and observer after taking all material circumstances into account,” said EC secretary Mohammed Umar in a media briefing.

Meanwhile, the BJP has a filed complaint with the CEO Manipur last week alleging voter intimidation by the cadres of National Socialist Council for Nagaland (NSCN-IM) to vote for the National People Front’s Outer Manipur candidate Lorho Mao.

On the other hand, NPF also alleged that EVMs were tampered at Churachandpur DC office after voting. “Two polling booths at Poi in Chingai in Ukhrul district were ransacked by unidentified persons, also destroyed EVMs and VVPATs on the polling day,” Manipur CEO PK Sing said, as per media reports.

Meanwhile in Assam, the election department officials informed that polling officials of the poll station number 165, Dhemaji Town High School did not erase the test data of the mock poll conducted earlier. Polling began with the mock poll data intact in the EVMs on April 11, they added.

 

Source: East Mojo

