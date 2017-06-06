Election Commission Probing Tripura BJP Chief’s Comments on EVMs

The Election Commission is probing a complaint by Left parties against Tripura BJP chief Biplab Kumar Deb’s alleged comments on manipulation of EVMs in favour of his party in next year’s assembly polls, an official said.

“Election Commission has sought a report about the Left Front’s complaint against the BJP leader’s comments on EVMs. After obtaining a report from the District Magistrate, we have sent a report to the Commission,” a top Tripura election department official said. He said the Election Commission will take “appropriate steps” in the matter.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led Left Front had, while referring to media reports, lodged a protest with the poll panel in April, alleging that Deb, during a public meeting in western Tripura in April, had said the results seen in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur assembly polls will be replicated in Tripura too, and “even if Chief Minister Manik Sarkar casts his vote for his CPI-M, it will be recorded in favour of the lotus (BJP’s election symbol)”.

Deb had also challenged Sarkar to lodge a case against him “if he has the guts”, Left Front convener Khagen Das told the media. The Left Front has demanded urgent appropriate action against Deb and to ensure “fool-proof” EVMs in the Tripura Assembly polls next year.

The Left Front along with its protest letter submitted a CD, video and newspaper clippings of Deb’s public speech to the Election Commission. Deb has denied the allegations and maintained that he had said that EVMs cannot be manipulated.

“In the public meeting I said some political parties, including Left Parties, are trying to return to the age-old system of voting. EVMs are tamper-proof and cannot be manipulated,” he said, adding he was trying to say that all votes would be cast in favour of his party as most people are now in favour of the BJP.

“Even Manik Sarkar’s mind can change and he may cast his vote in favour of the BJP,” Deb quipped. CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury had also written a similar complaint to the Election Commission on the issue and demanded action against the BJP leader.

