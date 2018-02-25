Election Officials Seize Rs 12 Lakh in Meghalaya

Election authorities in poll-bound Meghalaya have seized over Rs 12 lakh in cash from Ri-Bhoi district, officials said on Sunday.

“In different incidents, the Static Surveillance Teams in Ri-Bhoi have seized cash amounting to Rs 12.39 lakh yesterday,” district election officer C P Gotmare told PTI.

He said the formalities in connection with the seizure are complete and the matter will be referred to Income Tax officials for further action, as per ECI guidelines.

The SST seized Rs 5,96,000 in the district headquarter town of Nongpoh from a car, and Rs 1,00,000, Rs 1,43,600 and Rs 4,00,000, totalling 6,43,600 were seized from three different persons in Jorabat area, along the inter-state border, the official said.

In all, election authorities have seized over Rs 40 lakh in cash from different districts of the state in the run-up to the polls.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly would be held on February 27.

-PTI