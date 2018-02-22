Electioneering Process by and Large Peaceful in Nagaland: CEO

More than 20 cases of election related violence have been reported in Nagaland so far with over 50 persons sent to judicial custody, but barring this the overall electioneering process has been by and large peaceful, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Abhijit Sinha said on Wednesday.

Nagaland goes to poll on February 27 while counting of votes will be done on March 3. There have been 11 cases of election related violence in Mokokchung district, 9 in Wokha district and one in Phek district since January last, Sinha told reporters.

He said 42 accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody in Mokokchung, 15 in Wokha while the Phek case is under investigation. Nonetheless, Sinha maintained that the overall electioneering process in the State has been peaceful. Sinha said campaigning of all forms by the political party and candidate will come to an end at 4:00 PM on February 25.

“All the star campaigners and other who are not from the constituency should leave the constituency by 4:00 PM on February 25,” he said Sinha said every elector should vote by himself and proxy voting will be strictly not allowed. He said “neither the head of the family for the family members nor the village council for the village electors are allowed to vote for others”.

Directing the presiding officers and the polling parties not to allow such malpractices, he said if such malpractices are detected the votes polled at that polling station will become null and void and action will be initiated against the defaulter as well as the polling officials.

Sinha said the Election Commission of India has directed that for the current general election to the legislative assembly of Nagaland, all electors who have been issued EPICs shall produce their EPICs for their identification at the polling station before casting their votes.

Those electors who are not able to produce the EPIC shall have to produce one of the alternative photo identity documents for establishing their identity. That includes, passport, driving licence, service identity card, passbooks issued by bank/post office, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, MNREGA job card, health insurance smart card, pension document, authenticated photo voter slip, official identity cards issued by MPs/MLAs/MLCs and Aadhaar card.

He said as desired by the ECI, all efforts are being made to ensure Assured Minimum Facilities such as electricity, drinking water, toilets, ramp etc to all the 2196 polling stations across the state.

Meanwhile, the CEO said that the ensuing general election to 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly would witness 177 all women polling teams out of 2156 polling stations across all the 12 election districts. “With a view to encourage women participation in the electoral process and, more so to motivate them to come forward to vote, the ECI has over the years impressed upon forming All Women Polling teams for polling duties,” he said.

In the last assembly election 2013,there were 76 numbers of All Women Polling teams of 2024 polling stations. The break up of all women polling teams in the 12 election districts, except Kiphire are Dimapur – 26, Peren – 11, Kohima – 9, Pughoboto – 7, Phek – 5, Mokokchung – 32, Zunheboto – 6, Wokha – 20, Mon – 30, Longleng – 16 and Tuensang – 15.

The CEO said several initiatives have been taken to increase the electoral participation of the voters as well as encourage ethical and informed voting through the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP). We have been appealing the electorates for ethical and informed voting, he said.

Informing that there are about 2510 electorates with disabilities in the State, he said adequate arrangements have been made for them to reach the polling stations as well the octogenarian and older voters, pregnant women, women voters with babies in arms on poll day, wheel chairs for use by locomotor disabled voters.

The CEO also said the mobile application has been launched with the objective to provide voter facilitation services. The App is specifically developed to help a voter to verify his voter ID, locate polling stations, download Electoral Roll in pdf, candidate affidavit, election expenses etc.

The app is made available for download in the Google Play Store and the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, www.ceonagaland.nic.in With five more days left for poll, we are doing our best to have a free, fair and ethical voting , said N. Moa Aier, additional chief electoral officer of Nagaland.

-PTI