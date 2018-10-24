Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 24 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Elections 2019: Lapang not to Contest Polls

Elections 2019: Lapang not to Contest Polls
October 24
15:06 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau:

The NPP has said veteran leader DD Lapang will not contest the Lok Sabha election next year as its candidate.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday after two BJP leaders and a former MDC joined the party, NPP state president WR Kharlukhi reiterated that the party has not even invited applications for candidature.

He reiterated that Lapang was allotted the chief advisor’s post as a show of respect.

Kharlukhi also downplayed any threat to the coalition in case there is no consensus on a common candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP leader echoed Prestone Tynsong saying the issue would be discussed in the MDA coordination committee meeting.

Earlier, top leaders of the BJP from East Jaintia Hills region R Dkhar and another leader and a former MDC S Shadap joined the party. The former BJP leaders said they resigned to be with the NPP.

Kharlukhi said the party “is preparing well” for the council election in Jaintia Hills and the party is optimistic about a good performance.

He said the NPP in the last Assembly election won three out of seven seats and the party got the highest votes of around 70,000 in the region. He also said the party has set up election committee for the council election in both KHADC and JHADC but the final list of candidates will take some time.

SOURCE: The Shillong Times

 

Tags
congressDD LapangLok sabha Elections 2019NPP
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.