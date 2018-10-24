Elections 2019: Lapang not to Contest Polls

NET Bureau:

The NPP has said veteran leader DD Lapang will not contest the Lok Sabha election next year as its candidate.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday after two BJP leaders and a former MDC joined the party, NPP state president WR Kharlukhi reiterated that the party has not even invited applications for candidature.

He reiterated that Lapang was allotted the chief advisor’s post as a show of respect.

Kharlukhi also downplayed any threat to the coalition in case there is no consensus on a common candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP leader echoed Prestone Tynsong saying the issue would be discussed in the MDA coordination committee meeting.

Earlier, top leaders of the BJP from East Jaintia Hills region R Dkhar and another leader and a former MDC S Shadap joined the party. The former BJP leaders said they resigned to be with the NPP.

Kharlukhi said the party “is preparing well” for the council election in Jaintia Hills and the party is optimistic about a good performance.

He said the NPP in the last Assembly election won three out of seven seats and the party got the highest votes of around 70,000 in the region. He also said the party has set up election committee for the council election in both KHADC and JHADC but the final list of candidates will take some time.

SOURCE: The Shillong Times