Sat, 20 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Elections 2019: Repolling In 19 Polling Booths In Arunachal Pradesh

April 20
12:57 2019
NET Bureau

Repolling is taking place across 19 polling booths spread across eight districts of Arunachal Pradesh where election malpractices, including booth capturing and attack on polling parties, were reported on April 11. EVM malfunctions were also reported in the first phase of polling in the state, where polling for 60-seat assembly was held simultaneously with the two Lok Sabha seats.

Fresh polling is being held at six polling booths in Arunachal East Parliamentary seat and 13 in Arunachal West Parliamentary seat.

Three polling stations each in Chayangtajo and Daporijo assembly constituency, two in Yachuli, One polling station each in Bomdila, Dumporijo, Bameng, Liromoba and Likhabali assembly constituencies are holding fresh polling in the Arunachal West Parliamentary seat.

In the Arunachal Pradesh East Parliamentary Constituency, one polling station in Pangin, three in Namsai and one each in Kanubari and Longding-Pumao Assembly Constituency are witnessing re-polling.

Polling for 60-seat Assembly was held simultaneously with the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh on April 11th in the first phase.

The polling duration is not the same as earlier (7AM to 5 PM) and are being held from 6 AM to 2 PM this time.

An estimated 71.08 per cent of 7.94 lakh voters of Arunachal Pradesh exercised their franchise in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Source: NDTV

2019 General Election2019 Lok Sabha electionsarunachal pradesh
