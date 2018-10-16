Electoral Roll Observer reviews ongoing Summary Revision

Electoral Roll Observer for four Assembly Constituencies covering 36th ,37th,38th and 39th ST A/Cs ,Anirudh Singh, who is Commissioner Tax & Excise ,GoAP, reviewed progress under the ongoing Electoral Summary Revision in terms of Draft Electoral Roll Publication,Reception& Disposal of offline and Online Claims and Objections, SVEEP programme( Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation ) and Grievances Disposal System etcin the presence of DEO cum Deputy Commissioner ,TamiyoTatak , EROs and AEROs . The Observer also held meeting with representatives of Political Parties. While expressing satisfaction with the progress made so far,he asked to ensure strategy for 100% EPIC Coverage, so that all eligible citizens participate in the electoral process.The meeting also took up on conducting special campaigns for women Voters for promoting Gender ratios in Electoral Roll, he also took note of the dovetailing SVEEP with Sarkar AapkeDwar, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan(SBA) and other community Platforms to create awareness among Voters.

While seeking the views of the representatives of the Political Parties, he called upon the representatives of Political Parties for appointment of BLA(Block Level Agents) in their respective Constituencies and lend support in creating awareness among the eligible voters under SVEEP . He also asked to create awareness on Claims &obections that is being conducted within October Month ,while the Hearing Period being fixed by respective EROs in November .