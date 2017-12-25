Electricity Adds Glow to Christmas Celebrations in Assam Village

Christmas festivities on Monday had an added glow at Assam’s Shalmari Hatigarh and on the faces of the village residents — courtesy supply of electricity.

Residents of the village, situated in Tingkhong area of Dibrugarh district, on Monday illuminated their houses, nearby trees, and porticos with colourful twinkling lights and traditional Christmas stars to mark the festivities. Needless to say, they were quite sanguine about their future as well.

“We celebrated Christmas earlier too but we are now able to light up the entire village after getting electricity connections recently. Everyone is in high spirits and it is going to be a memorable Christmas this year,” village resident Simon Lugun told IANS.

He pointed out that illumination during Yuletide is an established practice among the Christians. “We believe Jesus Christ came into the world to dispel darkness, destroy evil and bring salvation to mankind,” he said adding that the illumination is also symbolic of the spiritual light that the Saviour brings.

“The youths took on the task of arranging illumination at the village church and in every household this year. We are going to have a different Christmas this year and everyone is going to enjoy it for sure,” he said.

Located about 80 km from district headquarters Dibrugarh, the village is one of the most backward in the state and is without proper road and other amenities. Mainly dominated by Adivasi Christian villagers, Shalmari Hatigarh is deprived of modern facilities.

“I hope this Christmas marks the beginning of a new era for our village. Electricity has just come and I hope it will bring in further development to our village,” said another villager Somesh Aind.

-IANS