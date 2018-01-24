Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 24 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Electricity for All in Assam Now a Reality: Sonowal

Electricity for All in Assam Now a Reality: Sonowal
January 24
13:04 2018
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched the Saubhagya (Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojna) scheme and said electricity for all would now be a reality, even in the remotest areas of the state.

No village or urban area in the state would be left out of the reach of electricity, he said. Sonowal said the scheme has been launched to give every citizen access to electricity, which is one of the basic necessities of modern living.

The Saubhagya scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25, 2017, will provide electricity connection to all households, even in remotest of villages by 31st December, 2018. It will also cover 20.40 lakh remaining villages out of the ambit of electricity, he said.

Households in inaccessible areas would be provided solar power packs (with battery bank) along with LED lights, fan and power plug with five-year free maintenance support, the chief minister said.

Altogether 18.7 lakh rural households and 1.7 lakh households in urban areas would be covered under this scheme, Sonowal said, adding, beneficiaries would be divided into three categories.

“The people of the state must take it as their responsibility to ensure proper implementation of government schemes by keeping a strict watch,” Sonowal said.

The chief minister also launched the ‘Sanjog’ mobile app, which can be used to apply for new power connections.

-PTI

Sarbananda Sonowal Saubhagya
