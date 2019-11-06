Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 06 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Elephant Kills Mahout, Rams Bus In Kerala’s Kottayam

Elephant Kills Mahout, Rams Bus In Kerala’s Kottayam
November 06
14:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

An elephant ran amok and killed its mahout while he was trying to tame it before attacking a bus carrying passengers, police said on Tuesday.
The tusker rammed the bus before leaving the spot.

No one in the bus was injured, police said.

The elephant, Thirunakkara Sivan, ran amok as it was being led away after taking part in a procession during a festival at the Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple.

The mahout got trapped between the elephant and an electric post and the tusker crushed him when he tried to tame it even as it rammed the private bus, police said.

The mahout was rushed to the government medical college hospital but he died en route, they said.

The elephant was later tamed by other mahouts.

Source: NDTV

Tags
elephantKerelaMahoutsThirunakkara Mahadeva Temple
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.