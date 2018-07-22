Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 22 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Eloping Leads to Murder of Father

Eloping Leads to Murder of Father
July 22
11:50 2018
Angered at his daughter allegedly eloping with a man, a resident of Phulbari in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya beat the 60 year-old father of the man to death. The incident took place on Thursday at about 2 pm.

According to police, Ajarul Sarkar (36), a tea stall owner near the main Phulbari Bazar, hit the victim, Aju Ali, 60, of Chibinang with a hammer. Ali suffered grievous injuries and died on way to hospital.

After the assault, the accused himself took the victim to Phulbari CHC for treatment before surrendering himself to the police at Phulbari Police Station in West Garo Hills.

“He was angry after his daughter eloped with the son of the victim. We have recovered the murder weapon,” said the police.

- The Assam Tribune

