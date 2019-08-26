Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 26 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Email address in Assamese Soon

Email address in Assamese Soon
August 26
16:03 2019
NET Bureau

To empower people to receive, understand and share information in their own mother languages, global innovator in linguistic email services Indian Tech Firm Data Xgen Technologies now plans to add Assamese in the list of 15 languages. In foreign language category, the company would soon add Portuguese.

Global innovator in breaking barrier on internet, Data Xgen, with its solution XgenPlus, provides ‘Make in India’ Datamail offers email services in several foreign and 15 Indian languages. The company plans to add 10 more mother languages in its kitty this year. Along with Assamese, Malayalam, Oria and Kannada would also be added this year.

“Data Xgen is making all efforts to break linguistic barrier. It took us nearly two decades to break a big barrier with ‘DataMail’, powered by XgenPlus email platform. We have succeeded in offering it in more than 20 mother languages and now plan to cross 30 languages this year. Assamese is not only official language of Assam but one of the most prominent Indian languages. It is spoken by over 15 million people and they will be now empowered with email services in their own language,” said Dr Ajay Data, Founder & CEO, DataXgen Technologies. Dr Data is the first Indian to have been chosen as the member of CCNSO (Country Code Name Selecting Organization) of the global internet body-ICANN. He is also credited to be the first Indian to chair, Universal Acceptance Steering Group (UASG) of ICANN.

“The major barrier is for those people who do not know English or those who prefers to work in their own mother language without depending on any other language. We need Internet infrastructure to be well aware of different scripts,” he added.

India is a multicultural and multilingual country but Mother Language is one thing that binds everyone together. Today when internet is the key source of education, information and entertainment, it has become very important to target the right audience and Mother Language plays a very important role in this.

“It is only just to make the world more open and connected and give everyone the power to receive, understand and share information,” Dr Data said.

Data Xgen has broken linguistic barrier and is now all set to take it to the next level by adding more and more mother languages to its service domain.

