Fri, 01 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Emami Agro Takes Inland Waterways Route to Connect Northeast

December 01
14:36 2017
Emami Agrotech Ltd has taken up the multi-modal transportation route leveraging Inland waterways to connect North East India from its Haldia refinery in West Bengal.

The company sent its first shipment of 250 tonnes of packed edible oil from Haldia Port to Agartala via the Brahmaputra river and Bangladesh.

The vessel has already reached Ashuganj Port in Bangladesh and the finished good stocks have now started moving through trucks to Agartala, the company said in a statement.

The company expects to ship around 6,000-7,000 tonnes of packed edible oil per annum using this route. A tie-up with IWAI had been forged, the company added.

Emami Agrotech CEO Sudhakar Desai said the company would continue to explore innovative ways of transportation using the vast inland waterways within India and has plans to extend this model to Guwahati, Patna and Allahabad.

The recent floods in Bengal which resulted in derailment of road and rail transportation due to track and bridge damages on the Siliguri corridor prompted the company to adopt Inland Waterways.

-PTI

