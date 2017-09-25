Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 25 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Eman Ahmed, Once World’s Heaviest Woman, Dies in Abu Dhabi

Eman Ahmed, Once World’s Heaviest Woman, Dies in Abu Dhabi
September 25
14:39 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Egyptian national Eman Ahmed Abdelaty, once known as the world heaviest woman, passed away in Abu Dhabi on Monday, a media report said.

According to medical experts at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Eman died at 4.35 a.m. due to “complications from the underlying comorbid conditions, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction”, the Khaleej Times reported.

Eman was admitted to the Abu Dhabi hospital in May and was under the supervision of over 20 doctors from different specialities, who were managing her medical condition from the time she arrived in the United Arab Emirates.

The 36-year-old, who initially weighed 500 kg, had undergone a drastic weight reduction surgery in Mumbai in March. Eman had shed at least 300 kg since undergoing several medical procedures, according to reports.

She was brought to Mumbai from Alexandria on February 11 by an Egypt Air fully-equipped cargo flight. Eman underwent the weight reduction surgery on March 7 at the city’s Saifee Hospital and was put on oral fluids.

However, later Eman’s sister Shaaima Selim alleged on social media that the patient was not treated for weight loss properly and her health had deteriorated at the privately-owned hospital in Mumbai.

Shaaima accused bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala, Chairman of the Saifee Hospital Institute of Minimal Access Surgical Sciences and Research Centre, of being “a liar” and had posted on Facebook videos and photos purportedly raising doubts over the patient’s progress.

-IANS

Tags
Eman Ahmed
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.