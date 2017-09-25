Eman Ahmed, Once World’s Heaviest Woman, Dies in Abu Dhabi

Egyptian national Eman Ahmed Abdelaty, once known as the world heaviest woman, passed away in Abu Dhabi on Monday, a media report said.

According to medical experts at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Eman died at 4.35 a.m. due to “complications from the underlying comorbid conditions, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction”, the Khaleej Times reported.

Eman was admitted to the Abu Dhabi hospital in May and was under the supervision of over 20 doctors from different specialities, who were managing her medical condition from the time she arrived in the United Arab Emirates.

The 36-year-old, who initially weighed 500 kg, had undergone a drastic weight reduction surgery in Mumbai in March. Eman had shed at least 300 kg since undergoing several medical procedures, according to reports.

She was brought to Mumbai from Alexandria on February 11 by an Egypt Air fully-equipped cargo flight. Eman underwent the weight reduction surgery on March 7 at the city’s Saifee Hospital and was put on oral fluids.

However, later Eman’s sister Shaaima Selim alleged on social media that the patient was not treated for weight loss properly and her health had deteriorated at the privately-owned hospital in Mumbai.

Shaaima accused bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala, Chairman of the Saifee Hospital Institute of Minimal Access Surgical Sciences and Research Centre, of being “a liar” and had posted on Facebook videos and photos purportedly raising doubts over the patient’s progress.

-IANS