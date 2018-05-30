Embrace the Heritage

April Edition, Travel

When a person travels to the foreign country, the most common question asked at the immigration check is “why are you visiting our country, business or pleasure?” Now we all know what business might be, but what is that thing that makes human travel to new places for pleasure? Is it just the place? Is it the people? We all visit foreign places to see their heritage. Heritage defines each human uniquely. Each community has their own sets of values and institutions that they hold close to their hearts and proudly showcase it before the rest of the world. Sisir writes about a few of the many places in Northeast India, which have the ‘Heritage’ value attached to it.

First Words

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) demarcate protected zones named as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The list is maintained by the international World Heritage Program administered by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. These sites may range from buildings or monuments to hills or national parks. Northeast India has three such sites- Khangchendzonga National Park, Manas National Park and Kaziranga National Park.

Khangchendzonga National Park:

Kangchendzonga is not only a national park but it is also a ‘Biosphere Reserve’, which means it has a unique life and weather system- which is not found anywhere else. One of the most recent additions to the list of World Heritage Sites, Kangchendzonga is located in the beautiful state of Sikkim. Kangchendzonga is world famous for two special species- the Snow Leopard and the Himalayan Tahr. But the main beauty lies in the upper reaches of the park. With the presence of several glaciers in the region, it is very different from any other park or reserve of the world.

Manas National Park:

Manas is one place in Assam where you can be truly in the wild. This can be easily judged from the fact that apart from being a World Heritage Site, Manas is a part of Biosphere Reserve, a Tiger and Elephant Reserve.

The wilderness of Manas is what makes it unique and worth visiting. The beautiful river flowing through the park makes it even more special as adventure sports are conducted here. The exhilaration experience of rating and the dense forests just make it an experience to remember.

Kaziranga National Park

Known worldwide as the home of the Indian one-horned rhino, Kaziranga National Park was one of the first few national parks in India. Due to its special location and the availability of so many wildlife species, it was chosen as one of the World Heritage Sites by UNESCO. Apart from the park itself, this region is well known for the tea gardens. The vicinity of the National Park is one of the sources of Assam Tea. British style lavish bungalows in this region also present the lavish British lifestyle during the pre-independence era.

Non-UNESCO Tagged Heritage Sites

Loktak Lake:

Literally meaning “the end of the stream”, Loktak is the largest freshwater lake in the Northeastern part of India. Apart from being the largest one, it also has unique vegetation which makes it the ground for the World’s only Floating National Park named Keibul Lamjao. Apart from the serenity and the natural beauty, people come here to see an endemic and highly endangered species called the Sangai or the Dancing Deer.

So the next time you want to visit a National Park which is like no other, make sure to book your tickets to Imphal and all the best with the Manipuri Cuisines.

Tawang Monastery:

The Tawang Monastery is known in Tibetan as Galden Namgey Lhatse, which translates to “celestial paradise in a clear night.” This is the largest monetary in India and second largest in the world. This place will give a clear picture of the Buddhist culture and heritage in India. Right from the beautiful surroundings to the intricate designs on the walls of the monastery, everything just calms down your mind.

Specials events like storytelling via dance and music are carried out during the festivals and these bring in an innate sense of festivities and peace at the same time.

(The author is a travel enthusiast based in Guwahati)