Thu, 02 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Emergency meeting to Combat COVID-19

Emergency meeting to Combat COVID-19
April 02
20:57 2020
NET News Desk

 

In view of high alert due to the finding of few positive cases of COVID-19 in neighboring states, Deputy Commissioner Tawang Shri Sang Phuntsok, on Thursday called an emergency meeting with the selected representatives of NGOs and Bazar  Welfare Commitees voluntarily working to combat COVID-19 in Tawang. Lungla and Jang Sub division were represented by both the Addl.DCs of respective area.

DC Tawang Shri Sang Phuntsok informed the house about finding of few positive cases in Neighboring state and asked the house present to put forward their opinion and innovative ideas to meet up the required essential commodities from within the districts available resources. After threadbare discussion the house unanimously decided not to procure any fresh vegetables from outside district and department concerned were asked to mobilize the local vegetable growers, so that minimum requirement of the public can be fulfilled. A high committee under the chairmanship of PD DRDA Tawang Shri Lobsang Tseten was formed to monitor the requirements of Essential commodities in the district. Tawang Lamps has been asked to procure potato, onion and other cereal commodities.

DC Tawang further appreciated the NGOs and bazaar welfare committee members of all the three markets of Tawang for their cooperation and support at this hour of need. A few NGOs and Market welfare committee members have been helping people by delivering essential items at their doorstep for last few days. All the Guidelines like maintaining of social distance, using mask were followed in the meeting for prevention of COVID-19.

