EMFA Requests News Channel to Restrain from Reporting on Sensitive Issue

Appealing the news channels to restrain over reporting on sensitive issues, the Electronic Media Forum Assam (Emfa) on Tuesday expressed dismay over the way a state civil service officer slammed the media for a recent reporting.

The vibrant television media forum, while witnessing a video statement posted in Facebook by Ramanuj Hazarika, a 2015 batch Assam civil service officer where he declared about his losing respect for ‘Assamese media’ (read free-to-air news channels), fervently asked the young officer to rethink over the content of his outburst in the social media.

It may be noted that Hazarika, the election officer and executive magistrate of Dhemaji, resigned from his job on November 23 for preparing for the Union Public Service Commission examinations and soon he uploaded his statement after witnessing a news item relating to his resignation.

He objected to the content of the news aired by a section of media outlets that Hazarika’s resignation at the time of ‘cash for job scam’ under Assam Public Service Commission run examinations carried significance (read apprehension) as over 25 young ACS, APS and allied service officers (who had cleared the APSC examinations) are behind bars at this moment for corruption in the selection process.

Need not to mention that hundreds of Assam government officials were arrested on corruption charges soon after the Bhartiya Janata Party led government took power at Dispur by May last year under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal, who maintains in his repeated public statements that the authority would not compromise with any kind of corruptions.

The news items speculated primarily for two reasons as the present public opinion in Assam are in favour of scanning all the answer-scripts of APSC examinations under the chairmanship of Rakesh Paul.

“We agree that an officer can reign and prepare for a better opportunity any time as he prefers. But the timing of Hazarika’s resignation carries significance as the investigation process to identify all the tainted ACS/APS officers (including his 2015 batch mates) is still on,” said a statement issued by the Emfa.

The forum appreciates that Hazarika, even after many hurdles carried a brilliant academic career to finally complete his M Phil from the Jawaharlal Nehru University after MA from the same university and graduation from the Hindu College under Delhi University successfully.

“However, carrying good marks in examinations does not always ensure that the particular student would remain honest in his/her life,” added the Emfa statement advising Hazarika to wait for the logical (legal) conclusion of APSC cash for job scam before launching a crusade against the media.

Pic for representation only