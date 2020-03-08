Eminent citizens honoured by Medicity to mark Women’s Day

NET News Desk

The International Women’s Day (IWD) was celebrated in a befitting manner by Medicity Group of Clinics & Diagnostics at the Medicity Aditya Complex in Guwahati on Sunday. At the outset of the programme, Dr Khalil Siddique, Director Medicity, welcomed the dignitaries and guests who had assembled on the occasion.

The following outstanding women achievers were felicitated on the occasion: Wahida Ahmed (internationally acclaimed artist); Manjula Hazarika (Member, Bhupen Hazarika Trust & founder, North East Record Company); Tulika Devi (Media anchor & TV journalist); Dr Bijoya Dutta Parasar (senior physician); Dr Biva Rani Devi (senior gynaecologist); Dr Sangeeta Dutta (psychiatrist & counsellor); and Puja Kakati (edu-entrepreneur).

A number of men were also honoured for their contribution towards the empowerment of women. Among them were Devanga Pallab Saikia (founder of women-centric ethnic food industry) and Dr Walliul Islam (eminent surgeon).

On the occasion of IWD, a free gynaecological check-up camp was also hosted by the Medicity Group in which 50 women were given consultation. Dr BK Dutta & Dr Manoj Kr Majumdar, senior gynaecologists, who conducted this camp, were also felicitated on the occasion.

Ashiq Zaman, an Indian Revenue Service officer and upcoming author, also spoke on the occasion. He gave a pre-launch review of his forthcoming book, “Unplugged.” Devanga Pallab Saikia, besides being an entrepreneur, is a singer also. He launched his song video “Roi jab oi thoka noi” (an ode to a river) at the event.

During a musical interlude, Nurana Begum, Yaman Kalyan Deka, and Ajitesh Das presented some beautiful numbers. The event ended with the felicitation of the women employees of the Medicity Group.