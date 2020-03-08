Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 08 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Eminent citizens honoured by Medicity to mark Women’s Day

Eminent citizens honoured by Medicity to mark Women’s Day
March 08
19:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET News Desk

The International Women’s Day (IWD) was celebrated in a befitting manner by Medicity Group of Clinics & Diagnostics at the Medicity Aditya Complex in Guwahati on Sunday. At the outset of the programme, Dr Khalil Siddique, Director Medicity, welcomed the dignitaries and guests who had assembled on the occasion.

The following outstanding women achievers were felicitated on the occasion: Wahida Ahmed (internationally acclaimed artist); Manjula Hazarika (Member, Bhupen Hazarika Trust & founder, North East Record Company); Tulika Devi (Media anchor & TV journalist); Dr Bijoya Dutta Parasar (senior physician); Dr Biva Rani Devi (senior gynaecologist); Dr Sangeeta Dutta (psychiatrist & counsellor); and Puja Kakati (edu-entrepreneur).
A number of men were also honoured for their contribution towards the empowerment of women. Among them were Devanga Pallab Saikia (founder of women-centric ethnic food industry) and Dr Walliul Islam (eminent surgeon).

On the occasion of IWD, a free gynaecological check-up camp was also hosted by the Medicity Group in which 50 women were given consultation. Dr BK Dutta & Dr Manoj Kr Majumdar, senior gynaecologists, who conducted this camp, were also felicitated on the occasion.

Ashiq Zaman, an Indian Revenue Service officer and upcoming author, also spoke on the occasion. He gave a pre-launch review of his forthcoming book, “Unplugged.” Devanga Pallab Saikia, besides being an entrepreneur, is a singer also. He launched his song video “Roi jab oi thoka noi” (an ode to a river) at the event.

0ab3b70c-a62b-4eb2-b122-a9013d19ae1c

During a musical interlude, Nurana Begum, Yaman Kalyan Deka, and Ajitesh Das presented some beautiful numbers. The event ended with the felicitation of the women employees of the Medicity Group.

Tags
International Women's DayMedicity Aditya
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.