Tue, 30 May 2017

Northeast Today

Endangered Red Panda Rescued Along Tezpur-Tawang Highway

Endangered Red Panda Rescued Along Tezpur-Tawang Highway
May 30
16:09 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A Red Panda, which comes under the category of endangered animals, accidentally found itself in the inhabited area on the Tezpur-Tawang Highway, and was rescued by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday.

The Red Panda, after it was being chased and attacked by stray dogs, was rescued by the troops of SSB led by Anjani Kumar Tiwari AC with the help of local villagers.

After confirming the species by the forest authorities, the Red Panda was taken to a safe location and released in the forest. Red Panda’s habitat majorly lies in the Eastern Himalayas.

The population of Red Pandas is seeing a decline due to loss of nesting trees and bamboo, leading to their forest home being cleared. Along with habitat loss, poaching and inbreeding depression are other reasons for its population loss.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has classified the Red Panda as Endangered due to its wild population being estimated to be less than 10,000 mature individuals.

-ANI

Tags
Red PandaTezpur-Tawang Highway
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.