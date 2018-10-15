Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 15 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Engineers are the Architect for Development , says Meghalaya PWD Minister

Engineers are the Architect for Development , says Meghalaya PWD Minister
October 15
12:07 2018
Meghalaya PWD (Building) minister Coming One Ymbon has urged on engineers to prepare a road-map to achieve more objectives on quality improvement, technical up-skilling and smooth functioning in the fields of construction, repair and concrete. The minister said this while addressing a gathering of the Meghalaya Engineering Services Association (MESA) during their XV general meeting held at Thadlaskeiñ, West Jaiñtia Hills on Saturday.

The meet is being conducted under the leadership M Nongpluh (EE PWD – Roads) of as president of the association and supported by engineers from different departments including PWD (Roads), PWD (Building), PHE, Tourism, Urban and others.

According to the Minister, engineers are the architect for development, and in developing nations like India, their service play a vital role.

Appealing to engineers to work in a dedicated manner, Ymbon said: “Politicians are temporary but you are permanent in the system. Just keep that in mind and go forward.”

There was also an interaction between Ymbon and the engineers on various issues.

Meanwhile, MLA of Jowai Wailad Shylla also attended the general meeting of the MESA as guest of honour in presence of P.R Marwein, secretary to government of Meghalaya, Public Work Department and C Debnath, chairman of INDEF

