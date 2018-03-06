Enough Forces in Tripura to Tackle Violence: MHA

The Centre on Tuesday said Tripura has enough central and state police forces to tackle the violence which erupted following the victory of the BJP-IPFT coalition in the recent Assembly elections.

The home ministry has also asked the state government to do the needful to maintain public order and restore peace. “Adequate central security forces and state police are available in Tripura for maintaining law and order and restoring peace,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba has spoken to Chief Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan and Director General of Police A K Shukla and asked them to take all possible steps to maintain law and order, check violence and restore peace and public order, he said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has also called up Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy and the DGP and asked them to ensure peace and check violence till a new government is installed in the state.

Sporadic violence and clashes between rival political groups were reported in different parts of Tripura after the election results were declared on Saturday.

A statue of Lenin was destroyed at South Tripura’s Belonia town yesterday with the help of a bulldozer. The violence followed the BJP’s victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tripura, where a 25-year Communist government was ousted.

