Enough Proof Against Mukul Sangma: HNLC

The banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has slammed Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and his Cabinet colleague Deborah Marak for using militants for winning elections.

Further proving their allegation, HNLC publicity secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said, “We have enough evidence to prove that Sangma wanted its help for the 2018 Assembly elections.

Nongtraw further added that the group would submit the proof to Sonia Gandhi’s office but would refrain from doing so because it might be tampered. “We dared Sangma to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency, as demanded by NPP leader James Sangma.”

“If the chief minister does not hand over the probe to NIA then it will be proved beyond doubt that he is guilty and hiding the truth,” he stated.

Sangma was once close to the chairman of the now disbanded ANVC, Dilash Marak, and it was due to his intervention that a peace agreement was reached at, HNLC said in a statement. The outfit also alleged that Deborah had links with GNLA whom she used to win elections.

“It was Union Government during Jawaharlal Nehru’s regime that kidnapped Sib Sing Syiem and it was the Congress that prevented Wickliffe Syiem from entering the Hynniewtrep. It was this party that violated the standstill agreement of 1947. It was the Indian National Congress under the leadership of Nehru that was responsible for forcefully signing the Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement at gunpoint,” the HNLC statement added.