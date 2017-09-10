Ensure Safety of People from Northeast: Karnataka Home Minister to Police

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday directed the police to ensure the safety of people from the Northeast in the city while at the same time “keep an eye” on their activities.

He said people from the Northeast work in different fields in the city and have formed various associations. “We need to give them protection. At the same time, we need to keep an eye on them,” Reddy said in his maiden address to the police since taking over as the home minister last week.

Regarding foreign students, the home minister said “they indulge in “illegal activities” in certain parts of the city which should also be curbed.”

Reddy’s remarks come in the wake of stray attacks on people from the Northeast and also incidents involving alleged assault on people of African origin some months back. He also asked the police to work towards ending ‘goondaism’ from the city.

“I do not know how you are going to end ‘goondaism’ but you have to achieve it. Make them run away from the state. I do not want anti-social elements loitering around schools and colleges and harassing girls,” he said.

Reddy gave directions to check money-lending business,? beggary, gambling, sale of psychotropic drug substances,? robbery and extortion in the markets. He also asked officers to refrain from civil dispute cases and focus only on better policing. He emphasised on strengthening intelligence at the police station level.

