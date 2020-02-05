Enthralled by the Land of Rising Sun, Actor Nawazuddin promises to shoot his next film in Arunachal

NET Bureau

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who recently visited Arunachal Pradesh to grace the Reh Festival, at Anini in Dibang Valley district, promised to shoot his next film in the state.

The ‘Manjhi’ actor took to twitter to share his experiences in the state and credited Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu for regularly promoting the state through his Twitter handle.

“I came to know about Arunachal Pradesh, its natural beauty and the colourful people only from his (Khandu’s) tweets! He is the best promoter and advertiser of the state!” he said.

He further added, “My next film in the script stage now was initially planned to be shot in Garhwal, but now I have changed my decision to this Himalayan state now.” He further encouraged the people to maintain their tradition and culture of the state which will promote tourism in the state and people like him will travel hundreds of miles to see and feel it.

“You will not know but I will tell you. Nowhere in the country have I ever seen such glowing, positive and serene faces. Arunachalees are blessed and you must be proud of it,” he reasoned.

In lighter veins, the actor said travelling to Anini from Dibrugarh reminded him of the Samuel Beckett play “Waiting for Godot! All through 12-14-hour journey I felt like ‘abhi aa jayega…abhi aa jayega’ but ‘kuch aa hi nahi rahatha! All these troubles and tiredness flew away after seeing the glowing faces of Arunachalees waiting for him, he said with conviction!

Pema Khandu became the first Chief Minister ever to travel all the way by road to Anini, headquarters of Dibang Valley district, from Itanagar to join the Mishmi community in celebrating the 52nd central Reh festival on February 1.

He profusely thanked Bollywood Star Siddiqui for gracing the Reh celebration despite the bad road conditions. Siddiqui had accepted the invitation to join the celebrations and also meet the Indian Army personnel guarding the frontiers while knowing the distance and bad road conditions due to ongoing works on it.

Lauding the scenic beauty of Dibang Valley, Khandu said Anini and adjoining areas have optimum potential to become the top destination for tourists from across the globe.

Reh is the most significant festival for the Idu people of the Mishmi tribe. It is celebrated during February and July. The vibrant festival of the Idu Mishmi community, is observed to seek prosperity and welfare of families and crop. Rituals, dances, cuisine and folklore are important during this the celebrations.