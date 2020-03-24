Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 24 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Entire West Bengal brought under lockdown till March 31

Entire West Bengal brought under lockdown till March 31
March 24
19:47 2020
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown in force in Kolkata and other urban areas of West Bengal to the entire state till March 31 to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“After assessing the situation, it has been decided that the ongoing lockdown will be extended to the entire state from 5 pm today,” Banerjee told a press conference.

The lockdown in Kolkata and several urban agglomerations had begun on Monday and was scheduled to continue till March 27 midnight.

Source: The Economic Times

