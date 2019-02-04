Entrepreneurship Development Program Underway at JNC

NET Bureau

As an initiative to impart entrepreneurship skills among the unemployed youths of the region, a four week long entrepreneurship development programme is underway at the premier institute of the state, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat which is organized in association with the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati under the Department of Science and Technology project, informed, Dr. T. Payum, programme coordinator.

This skill development programme was started on the 23rd of last month. Vice Principal of the college, Dr. S.D. Chaudhury advised the trainees to do something new, something creative while inaugurating the programme. While attending as a guest of honour, T Megu, Assistant Director, Industries, Pasighat briefed the various schemes and benefits available for entrepreneur. Retired group captain and owner of Elam Industries, Pasighat, M. Panging took a session on the entrepreneurship scope in Arunachal and ignited the trainees to be an entrepreneur. While Mrs Ainy Taloh, an eminent social entrepreneur on Voluntary blood donation came as a motivator in the training programme and advised the trainees to be confident and sincere as this is the key factor of an entrepreneur. While, Mrs O. Sitang, the President of Adi Bane Kebang, who is also an entrepreneur on mushroom in Pasighat Town said that, if I can earn for myself as well as curved out an alternative livelihood to the village women why the youth can’t grow mushroom instead of running from pillar to post for government job.

Bamboo queen of India, Mrs Neera Sarmah from Tezpur, Assam, trained the trainees on how to make eco friendly, attractive, low cost and profitable jewelry items from bamboo which is abundantly available in our backyard. Prof. Dr. B.N Hazarika, the Dean of the Central Agricultural University, Pasighat and College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat mesmerized the trainees as a resource person on the scope of entrepreneurship on proper underutilization fruits available in Arunachal Pradesh.

While, Dr. S.D Chaudhury took a session on soft skill tips for the trainees. Miss P Baruah from Guwahati took a session on craft making, Shri Ratul Das of IIE, Guwahati took a class on the important elements of an entrepreneur, Shri Sanjiv Das taught the schemes and opportunities on MSME while Shri Pranjal Goswami, the owner of Bamboo shoot pickle company based at Guwahati took sessions on the various aspects of pickle based on locally available ingredients. Other resource person Dr. D. P Panda took a session on book keeping practices to maintain profit and loss of a business.

In this training programme, the trainees are going through market survey in Pasighat Market, field visit to Elam Industries and Mushroom Cultivation centre of Mrs O. Sitang of Mirsam Villege, Pasighat in the remaining training period. In the programme, a group of 30 selected unemployed youth trainees are taking part. According to Dr. T. Payum, Assistant Professor, JN College, Pasighat who is coordinating the programme, this training programme is a festival of creative minds and personalities.