Entrepreneurship in NE: Nagaland CM awards 3 youths for Innovative Skills

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio awarded three budding Naga youths Entrepreneurs Associates Innovation Fund (EAIF).

They were awarded for their innovative entrepreneurial skills at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music & Performing Arts (RCEMPA), Jotsoma on Friday.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh each with the citation and three years of free mentorship by Entrepreneurs Associates.

Entrepreneurs Associates is an organization that hones the entrepreneurial skills of aspiring entrepreneurs founded in 2000.

The Naga youths who received the award are Peihauding Zeliang, Zenwang Konyak and Tsenshithung Yanthan.

Zeliang, a MSc student of Kohima Science College Jotsoma (KSCJ), was awarded for inventing Organic Healing Paste and Bio-enhancer.

Konyak, a BSc student of KSCJ was honoured for finding out an innovative solution to address water scarcity during dry seasons. The technology is known as Umbrella Harvest or U-Harvest.

Yanthan who is a government employee was conferred the award for his invention of a portable sawmill known as Band Saw.

The awards were conferred during the launching of EAIF, reports Assam Tribune.

While presenting the awards, Rio said that one needs to work hard with dedication to achieve success and big dreams with less work will never produce desired results.

He also said that since Nagaland solely depends on Central Funds, innovation and entrepreneurship is necessary for development of the state.

SOURCE: Northeast Now