Entries Called For Music Awards of Nagaland

NET Bureau

The Native Trax Society invites entries for nomination to the 10th edition of the Music Awards of Nagaland (MAN). Artistes, recording studios, producers or their representatives are invited to submit original compositions recorded within Nagaland and released after 1st November 2017.

Forms and rules can be downloaded from Music Awards of Nagaland Facebook page at www.facebook.com/musicanagaland. No entry fees will be charged.

The ‘Song of the Year’ will go to the nomination which secures the highest points based on ‘Likes’ and ‘Shares’ on the MAN Facebook page and number of views on the MAN Youtube channel.

All entries are to be submitted either by email to musicanagaland@gmail.com, via Whatsapp to 9089409715 or in person at the office of Native Trax at NST Colony, Circular Road, Dimapur

Each entry must include a signed and filled up entry form, an Audio song/music video (or the audio/ video link), lyrics (Entries in Hindi/local dialect should include an English translation), and artiste/band profile with a photograph.

The deadline for submission of entries is November 10, 2018. In case of any queries regarding the awards or entry conditions one may contact: 9856-20-1694/8014-26-3251/9089-40-9715.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post