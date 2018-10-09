Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 09 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Entries Called For Music Awards of Nagaland

Entries Called For Music Awards of Nagaland
October 09
16:32 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Native Trax Society invites entries for nomination to the 10th edition of the Music Awards of Nagaland (MAN). Artistes, recording studios, producers or their representatives are invited to submit original compositions recorded within Nagaland and released after 1st November 2017.

Forms and rules can be downloaded from Music Awards of Nagaland Facebook page at www.facebook.com/musicanagaland. No entry fees will be charged.

The ‘Song of the Year’ will go to the nomination which secures the highest points based on ‘Likes’ and ‘Shares’ on the MAN Facebook page and number of views on the MAN Youtube channel.

All entries are to be submitted either by email to musicanagaland@gmail.com, via Whatsapp to 9089409715 or in person at the office of Native Trax at NST Colony, Circular Road, Dimapur

Each entry must include a signed and filled up entry form, an Audio song/music video (or the audio/ video link), lyrics (Entries in Hindi/local dialect should include an English translation), and artiste/band profile with a photograph.

The deadline for submission of entries is November 10, 2018. In case of any queries regarding the awards or entry conditions one may contact: 9856-20-1694/8014-26-3251/9089-40-9715.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post

Tags
entries called formusicmusic competitionNagaland
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.