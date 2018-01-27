Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 27 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Environmental Laws Being Diluted to Favour Industry: Jairam Ramesh

Environmental Laws Being Diluted to Favour Industry: Jairam Ramesh
January 27
13:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Former Union Environment Minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of weakening and tweaking environment laws to favour industries.

“All the environmental laws are being weakened and diluted. Ministry of Environment has become a rubber stamp body. In the name of ease of doing business, it is being tweaked to favour industry,” he said in Kolkata on the sidelines of a session at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet.

Recalling Indira Gandhi’s passion for environment and ecology, he said she was the country’s first and last Prime Minister to make environment protection part of her day to day governance agenda.

“She walked and talked (environment). Other Prime Ministers including the present Prime Minister talk,” he said.

Asked about his comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is more of talk” Ramesh said, “He speaks one thing and the reality is something else.”

-IANS

Tags
Jairam Ramesh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.