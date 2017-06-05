Envoy Bats for One More Tripura-Bangladesh Railway Link

Indian High Commissioner at Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla asked Tripura government to take initiative to set up railway link between Tripura and Bangladesh through Belonia in South Tripura like upcoming rail link in Agartala Akhaura section.

During his brief visit to Agartala on Saturday Shringla called on Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and held meeting with Chief Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan and a number of the top officials over trade and infrastructure related issues between Tripura and Bangladesh. Shringla told media that he discussed about connectivity with Bangladesh, construction of bridge on Feni River, Agartala- Akhaura Rail project, access to several ports of Bangladesh including Ashuganj and transshipment protocol with Chief Minister to further strengthen bilateral relation.

“It is quite impressive that Indo-Bangladesh relationship has reached to a height that helps prosperity of both the countries. But if Belonia of South Tripura gets railway connectivity with it’s Bangladesh counterpart, people to people contact, trade and commerce will boost further,” Shringla attributed. He arrived in Agartala on Saturday through Akhaura Check Post and left for Bangladesh on Sunday.

At present Bangladesh is getting 100 MW power from Tripura and the process is almost at final stage to transmit another 60 MW from the state, which has boost bilateral relation of India and Bangladesh, he pointed out. In the meeting with officials of the state government, Shringla reviewed the ongoing project works has been undertaken for better connectivity between two countries and added, “The projects works in both the side are progressing well.

“However, officials of the state government asserted if everything falls in right the construction work of Feni bridge in Sabroom to connect Tripura with Chittagong of Bangladesh would begin in next month with the funding of Indian external affairs ministry. An Ahmadabad based construction company has been assigned to build 412 meter bridge over the river Feni, officials said adding “The company plans to start work soon and it will take 30 months to complete the bridge including approach roads on both sides of the border.”

Meanwhile, Industries and Commerce Minister of Tripura Tapan Chakraborty said that Feni bridge will bring a sea change in Indo-Bangla trade relation, as Sabroom Land Custom Station (LCS) could not start functioning due to lack of connectivity despite having potential.”Once the bridge is constructed, connectivity between Sabroom and Ramgarh in Bangladesh will be established. This will also ensure access of Chittagong port in Bangladesh as the distance between the port and Sabroom town is only 70-km drive.

-UNI