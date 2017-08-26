ERO-Net Launched in Meghalaya

ERO-Net, a mobile app to facilitate voters was launched on Friday in Meghalaya. The deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills Pravin Bakshi launched the app at Tura, while Cyril VD Diengdoh at Ampati.

Bakshi said that the internet based application would empower eligible voters to register online for voter ID card and keep track of the registration process. “The system is expected to check inaccuracy and duplicity of voters. It will also ensure error free voters ID card and facilitate enrolment of voters to garner more participation as registration process would be at everyone’s finger tip”, Bakshi added.

Senior assistant system engineer, Election Office, Tura David Kharpuri elaborately explained detail components and functions of ERO-Net. ERO Net is the e-Services launched by Election Commission of India (ECI).

An official handbook for “Campus Ambassadors” was also launched during the programme, which will act as guide for the ambassadors to carry out the task of enrolment besides educating young and future voters on critical aspects pertaining to the conduct of elections.

In 2014, the Campus Ambassadors were appointed in several institutes of West Garo Hills, including North Eastern Hill University and ICFAI University, Meghalaya.

At Ampati, additional deputy commissioner (Election) Hazel B Sangma said that ERO-Net would facilitate online application for electoral registrations, adding that the system would ensure healthy, error-free electoral roll through seamless processing of forms, easy handling of database, regular and simpler way of monitoring the electoral registration activities.

The system has three components, namely ERO-Net which would link all EROs across the country, Unified National Photo Electoral Rolls Data (UNPER) and Citizen Electoral Services on National Voters Service Portal.