‘Eronet’ to be Launched in Assam on August 28

‘Eronet’, a new portal/software introduced in some states by the Election Commission for various activities like inclusion or deletion of names in electoral rolls, will be launched in Assam on August 28.

‘Eronet’ facilitates various activities relating to electoral roll such as inclusion and deletion of names, name corrections, said an Assam government release. Stating the new software has already been introduced in different states in different dates, the release said the new software will be launched in Assam on August 28.

General voters may apply online for facilitation of various activities relating to electoral roll through the already in use portal ‘nvsp.In’ and ‘Eronet’. It has been believed that diverse officers and employees associated with such process at various levels may be able to dispose in due time and in an accurate manner through ‘eronet’, it said.

The election department including the district election officers has concluded every procedures and training related activities to district level officers and employees for its successful implementation, the release added.

