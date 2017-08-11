European Union Offers 200,000 Euros Aid to Flood-Affected Assam, Manipur

The European Union (EU) is providing 200,000 euros (INR 15,052,000) in humanitarian aid funding to the northeastern states of Assam and Manipur, where floods have wreaked havoc since May, the Delegation of EU in New Delhi said on Friday.

According to a statement, the aid will directly benefit 25,000 badly affected people in the flood-stricken areas.

“This EU contribution underlines our commitment to the people of India, many of whom have suffered devastating losses as a result of the flooding”, said David Sevcik, Head of the South Asia Regional Office for the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), in the statement.

“The funding will ensure essential aid is delivered to those most in need, thereby helping them to survive this hard time”.

The statement further said that this EU-funding supports the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in delivering much-needed assistance through the distribution of emergency relief items such as family tents, tarpaulins, temporary sanitation facilities and mosquito nets.

“Water purification tablets and storage are provided to ensure the impacted families have access to clean water,” it stated.

“In addition, training sessions to promote good hygiene practices are being organised alongside the delivery of personal hygiene items, including soaps and sanitary napkins.”

The EU-funded aid targets eight of the hardest-hit districts — Karimganj, Nagaon, Dhubri and Barpeta in Assam and Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal and Bishnupur in Manipur. The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Many lives, including 84 in Assam alone, have been lost and a number of homes have been fully or partially destroyed.

According to authorities, the severe flooding has affected more than 1.7 million people and over 100,000 hectares of crop land was lost in the flood waters. “Whilst many people have returned to their places of origin as water levels begin to recede, humanitarian needs remain immense,” the statement said.

-IANS