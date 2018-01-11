Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 11 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

European Union Urges Myanmar to Investigate Violence Against Rohingyas

European Union Urges Myanmar to Investigate Violence Against Rohingyas
January 11
22:17 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A European Union delegation in Myanmar on Thursday urged the government to launch a thorough and credible investigation into violence against Rohingyas in the western Rakhine State. The call from the EU came a day after the Myanmar army acknowledged it carried out extrajudicial killings of Rohingyas in the state.

“The Myanmar military admitted for the first time the extrajudicial killings of 10 Muslim villagers whose bodies had been discovered in a mass grave near Inn Din village, Maungdaw district,” read the statement issued by the EU delegation, the Heads of Mission of EU member states accredited to Myanmar and the Head of Mission of Norway, Efe reported.

“These brutal killings confirm the urgent need for a thorough and credible investigation into all violent incidents in northern Rakhine State to ensure the accountability of those found responsible for committing atrocities,” it added.

“Impunity of perpetrators of such serious human rights violations must end,” concluded the statement, which also called for full cooperation from the government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military commission tasked with investigating the mass grave near Inn Din determined that soldiers and local residents from the majority Buddhist community killed 10 members of the Rohingya minority, who are mostly Muslims, believing them to be members of the rebel group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army.

On August 25, hundreds of ARSA militants had attacked some 30 security posts in Rakhine leading to a violent response from the army. Reporters Without Borders calculated that at least 6,700 Rohingyas were killed in the violence between August 25 and September 24.

Around 650,000 Rohingyas subsequently crossed the border and sought refuge in Bangladesh. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid bin Ra’ad Zeid al-Hussein went on to say that the army’s crackdown on the Rohingyas appeared to be a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.

Myanmar does not consider the Rohingyas to be citizens, treating them mostly as Bangladeshi immigrants and imposing many restrictions on them, including on freedom of movement. Bangladesh, on the other hand, considers them to be citizens of Myanmar.

-IANS

Tags
European UnionRohingyaViolence Against Rohingyas
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.