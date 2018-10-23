Everyone Has The Right to Pray, Not to Desecrate: Smriti Irani on Sabarimala Verdict

NET Bureau

In the wake of the Sabarimala controversy centred around menstruating women entering the temple, Union textiles minister Smriti Irani has said that “while everyone has the right to pray, not to desecrate”, the Indian Express reported.

In a news clip tweeted by CNN-News 18, Irani can be heard saying, “I am nobody to speak on the Supreme Court verdict because I am a current serving Cabinet minister.” The tweet has since been deleted.

However, she adds that, it is “plain common sense”, “Would you take sanitary napkins soaked in menstrual blood into a friend’s home? So, why would you take them into the house of God”.

Her remarks came in the light of an activist who intended to take a blood-soaked sanitary napkin into Sabarimala.

On September 28, a five-judge constitution bench ruled that not allowing women in their “menstruating years” into the Sabarimala is ultra vires the constitution, and all women should be allowed to enter the temple.

Following the verdict, while the Kerala government pushed forward with the Supreme Court’s verdict to lift the ban on entry of menstruating women into the Sabarimala temple, the state’s BJP unit has urged that an ordinance be passed to continue the ban.

Since the Supreme Court verdict, several public figures have come under fire for their controversial remarks on the issue.

On October 13, Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi, a BJP supporter, issued an open threat against the ban on entry of women into Sabarimala temple, saying that any woman who attempts to enter the temple should be “ripped apart”.

Five days later, Union minister of state for shipping and finance Pon Radhakrishnan said the movement was started by “people with perverted minds” and asked if it was fair to level accusations over incidents that happened years ago.

SOURCE: The Wire