Mon, 27 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Eviction Drive Resumes in Assam

November 27
14:50 2017
Assam government on Monday resumed the suspended eviction drive inside the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Guwahati.
Post the direction of the Gauhati High Court, over 1,500 personnel of the State police and administration have been mobilised for the operation besides some 15 elephants and excavators.

The eviction has been carried out by the administration at Botahghuli, Kankannagar, Yusufnagar and at Nabajyotinagar near the Wildlife Sanctuary for three days.

Earlier, it was estimated that there are some 3,000 families inside the wildlife sanctuary, but after the eviction was launched in August, some have shifted on their own.

According to Kamrup district administration the eviction was suspended as the operation required better mobilisation and planning.
Later, the government had sought time till November from the Gauhati High Court to evict the settlers inside the sanctuary.
Meanwhile, three women have been injured during protest against the eviction operation.

The injured were sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. They have been identified to be Rashida Ahmed, Malati Das and Alima Khatun.

Tags
Gauhati High CourtGMCH
