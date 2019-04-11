EVMs Dysfunctional in Various Constituencies

NET Bureau

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha is underway in five constituencies of Assam and at this crucial hour, there are reports coming in of EVMs not functioning.

Voting at all polling stations of the state has started from 7 AM and most of the centres are witnessing long queues of voters who come out to exercise their franchise. At this time, EVMs not working has stirred a situation of chaos in at the concerned polling stations.

The polling stations where EVMs are not functioning are as follows:

Polling station No.: 100, Thawra Constituency’s no. 624 Disang Diroi Primary School

Jog Barua LP School, Bihpuria

Bhokotiya LP School’s No. 47 polling station, Dergaon

Sokiyal Sapori’s No. 94 polling station, Khumtai

Hahchara’s no. 9 polling station

Nazira’s no. 138 Tengapukhuri MV School

Nauboicha’s Sonari Gaon Primary School, Lakhimpur

Dandadhar Girl’s Higher Secondary School, Golghat

Source: Pratidin Time