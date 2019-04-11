Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 11 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

EVMs Dysfunctional in Various Constituencies

EVMs Dysfunctional in Various Constituencies
April 11
11:58 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha is underway in five constituencies of Assam and at this crucial hour, there are reports coming in of EVMs not functioning.

Voting at all polling stations of the state has started from 7 AM and most of the centres are witnessing long queues of voters who come out to exercise their franchise. At this time, EVMs not working has stirred a situation of chaos in at the concerned polling stations.

The polling stations where EVMs are not functioning are as follows:

  • Polling station No.: 100, Thawra Constituency’s no. 624 Disang Diroi Primary School
  • Jog Barua LP School, Bihpuria
  • Bhokotiya LP School’s No. 47 polling station, Dergaon
  • Sokiyal Sapori’s No. 94 polling station, Khumtai
  • Hahchara’s no. 9 polling station
  • Nazira’s no. 138 Tengapukhuri MV School
  • Nauboicha’s Sonari Gaon Primary School, Lakhimpur
  • Dandadhar Girl’s Higher Secondary School, Golghat

 

Source: Pratidin Time

Tags
2019 Lok SabhaassamEVMgeneral elections 2019
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.