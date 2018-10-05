Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 05 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Ex AIB Comedian Utsav Chakraborty in Trouble

Ex AIB Comedian Utsav Chakraborty in Trouble
October 05
15:57 2018
YouTuber and comic, Utsav Chakraborty, has found himself in the eye of a storm for multiple allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him. A well-known face in the industry, Utsav is associated with Indian comedy sketch group All India Bakchod (AIB) and was flagged on Twitter by a user after he ironically condemned the reported misconduct of Indian men on a certain cruise.

Since then, he has been slammed by many, including fellow comedians.

A Twitter user, who was the first one to call Utsav Chakraborty out tweeted, “Saw this on my timeline, interesting for you to comment on how Indian men harass women. Irony is still alive and thriving. Did they send unsolicited dick picks or that’s safely only your territory?”

Utsav made an attempt to apologise for his actions in a long Twitter thread, but recieved further flak by Tweeple for what most described as a ‘nopology’.

Here is one such tweet that received quite a lot of backlash:

Again it doesn’t absolve me of my constant terrible judgement. But there is more to what is being said. And this all too much for me to process. Till this day, my biggest concern was figuring out how to pay for my weekly injections.

— Utsav (@Wootsaw) October 4, 2018
In his apology, the point people objected to the most was his use of mental health issues as a reason for his actions. Twitter users were enraged when the comic tried to shift the blame and pointed out the fact that his claims undermine individuals who are suffering from mental health issues.

