Mon, 21 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

Ex-Arunachal CM Gegong Apang Visits Goverdhan-Based Ashram

Ex-Arunachal CM Gegong Apang Visits Goverdhan-Based Ashram
August 20
20:36 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Gegong Apang on Sunday claimed that farmers in his state were provided maximum relief during his government in the event of natural calamities.

“When I was the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, besides cash, the farmers were provided free ration, salt and other facilities, in case crops were hit by natural calamity,” he told reporters at a Goverdhan-based ashram in Mathura.

If the farmer progresses, the state will also develop, Apang said. He said that he was aware of the problems a farmer faces, since he himself is a farmer.

The former chief minister also narrated, the work done by his organisations Donyi Polo Mission, in the field of education since 1977.

“I don’t want any financial assistance from state or Centre for running societies, since government officers and politicians are not in the wavelength,” he said.

-PTI

Tags
Gegong ApangGoverdhan-based ashram
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.