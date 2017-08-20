Ex-Arunachal CM Gegong Apang Visits Goverdhan-Based Ashram

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Gegong Apang on Sunday claimed that farmers in his state were provided maximum relief during his government in the event of natural calamities.

“When I was the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, besides cash, the farmers were provided free ration, salt and other facilities, in case crops were hit by natural calamity,” he told reporters at a Goverdhan-based ashram in Mathura.

If the farmer progresses, the state will also develop, Apang said. He said that he was aware of the problems a farmer faces, since he himself is a farmer.

The former chief minister also narrated, the work done by his organisations Donyi Polo Mission, in the field of education since 1977.

“I don’t want any financial assistance from state or Centre for running societies, since government officers and politicians are not in the wavelength,” he said.

