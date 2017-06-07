Ex Meghalaya BJP Leader Challenge Nalin Kohli on ‘Beef Ban’

By Saidul Khan

Former BJP leader Bernard Marak, who resigned from the party as West Garo Hills president on Wednesday challenged national spokesperson Nalin Kohli to an open debate on the issue of “beef ban”.

“I make an open challenge to him to come down to Garo Hills and debate me on the stand of BJP on beef ban. Let’s see how dynamic and comfortable he is to debate me in front of Garo Hills crowd”, Marak said in a statement.

Marak said that Kohli justifies that the notification on cruelty to animal act has no mention of beef ban, which is absurd because a cow becomes beef only after slaughter, which is specifically banned in the notification.

He hit out at Kohli for making an attempt to fool the tribals with his fabricated statements. “Garos are not fools and we are not cowards. I challenge Nalin Kohli to give me a date for the debate and prepared to face a simple man like me, who he thought didn’t have a chance in winning in election. He has only seen my sincerity towards the party not my aggressiveness for my people’s interest. I can take him down and hundreds like him on laws that prevail here”, he said.

Marak also accused Kohli that he and Bachu Marak were contenders for upcoming election. “He (Kohli) betrayed me in council election by not issuing me a ticket but I continued working for the party. My support is not BJP based. People accept me for who I am not because I m a BJP leader. So stupid of him to say that he didn’t see winability in me”.

He also challenged BJP to defeat him in 2018 election. “Don’t use money power as BJP is planning and I will show you who I am. Regarding Bachu Marak, he was a sincere leader who did not intend to contest election”, he said.

On appointment of new presidents and in-charges by BJP state president Shibun Lyngdoh, Marak alleged that Lyngdoh has made another mistake by violating the BJP Constitution and appointing Presidents over already elected presidents of West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills.

“Shibun Lyngdoh is a puppet of Nalin Kohli. Shibun appointed his puppets as District Presidents and in-charges of Garo Hills as these are the people who are opting for BJP tickets. BJP betrayed very sincere leaders in Garo Hills and Nalin Kohli is the mastermind who is responsible for the mess. Nalin is the master of these puppets”, he added.