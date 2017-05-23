Tue, 23 May 2017

Ex-Parliamentarians Association Resolves to Uphold Rights of Nagas

May 23
17:53 2017
The Ex-Parliamentarians Association of Nagaland (EPAN) has resolved that the people of Nagaland should uphold and protect the special provision as guaranteed under Article 371 (A) of the Constitution of India in letter and spirit.

In a release by the ex-parliamentarians said that the resolutions were adopted by the EPAN during the workshop on “ULB vis–vis Article 371 (A)” held at the capital convention centre here on Saturday, where EPAN noted that Nagaland was the only state in India that was established through a political agreement known as the sixteen point agreement and Article 371 (A) of the Constitution of India, a special provision for the people of Nagaland, was the foundation upon which the statehood was based.

The EPAN expressed the view that the people of Nagaland should have a common view or interpretation of the rights as guaranteed under Article 371 (A) of the Constitution of India. The ex-Parliamentarians maintained that any divergent views amongst the people of Nagaland would have far reaching consequences upon the future generations.

“We therefore call upon the State Government to constitute a consultative committee on ULB vis–vis Article 371 (A), which shall have consultations with all the stake holders starting from the village level and to organise workshops and seminars in all the districts and submit its final report to the State Government,” the release stated.

-UNI

