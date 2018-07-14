Tengnoupal Battalion of HQ 26 Sect Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organized Ex-Servicemen Rally at Company Operting Base Khudengthabi, Manipur on Thursday. The rally was organized to maintain close contact with the Veer Naris, widows and Ex-servicemen so as to give them a platform and opportunity to voice their grievances if any and also to update them about various new schemes and opportunities available.

The aim of the Rally was to record grievances of Ex-Service Rally, widow and dependents and ameliorate any privation being faced by them. The rally was attended by 22 Ex-servicemen including three widows from all armed forces hailing from Tengnoupal district of Manipur and an assurance was given to them that their welfare will always be of paramount importance.

Meanwhile, due to prevailing monsoons the number of snake bite cases in the state have increased. Most of these cases of snake bite approach units of Assam Rifles for treatment. In the last six months approximately 100 snake bite cases have been treated saving precious lives.

In order to spread awareness amongst the locals a lecture on prevention against snake bite and first aid was conducted at Paramount Standard English School, Liekoching village, Imphal East District by Mantripukhri Batallion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South).

The lecture was conducted to educate children about preventive measures to be taken on being bitten by a snake. A demonstration on use of first aid was also conducted by the medical staff of the unit. A total of 35 students attended the lecture. The School authorities appreciated the effort of Assam Rifles to educate the students.