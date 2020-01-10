Exclusive: Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested in cross-border operation from Nepal not Bihar

NET Bureau

A day after Mumbai Police nabbed fugitive gangster and Dawood Ibrahim aide Ejaz Lakdawala, sources in central agencies tell Times Now that he was in fact arrested from Nepal in a joint-operation.

Mumbai Police sleuths who were in Bihar to arrest Lakdawala drove to Kapilvastu district in Nepal where the fugitive had taken refuge under the alias Mubarak Khan. He was running a bike workshop there as a cover to protect his identity.

Lakdawala was running the operations of D-Company, the criminal syndicate of Pakistan-based underworld don. The operation was conducted by the central agencies.

In close coordination with the central agencies was brought to Bihar from Nepal. Local newspapers had reported Lakdawala’s “kidnapping” but it was only after the press conference by Mumbai Police that the air finally lifted off the matter.

The fugitive gangster’s arrest comes close on the heels of his daughter’s arrest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai for purportedly trying to fly out on a fake passport.

He was produced before a court and remanded to police custody till January 21.

While addressing a press conference, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay S Barve confirmed Lakdawala’s arrest and added that the former Mumbai gangster was wanted in at least 27 cases in Maharashtra, including 25 in Mumbai alone. So far, 80 people have come forward with complaints against him, added Barve.

“He was wanted in various cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases. All these cases will be investigated concurrently,” he said.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner added that Lakdawala’s daughter was arrested from the Mumbai airport on December 28 for carrying a fraudulent passport.

