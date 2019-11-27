Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 27 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Exclusive: Kerala family which joined IS located in Afghanistan

Exclusive: Kerala family which joined IS located in Afghanistan
November 27
15:02 2019
NET Bureau

The identities of the three people part of a group which surrendered in Afghanistan have been confirmed by their relatives in Kerala.

29-year-old Nimisha (Fathima), her husband Bexin and their child has been identified by Nimisha’s mother Bindu Sampath.

They were identified from the photographs providing by the NIA officials as part of the verification.

As of now, there has not been any confirmation from the side of the MEA, MHA or the state government in this regard.

The photographs were shared with Bexin’s family as well for confirmation.

Speaking to India Today, Bindu Sampath said they have not received any official communication from the Centre.
“However, the NIA officials shared photographs of the group which has surrendered. Among them I identified my daughter Nimisha (Fathima), her husband Bexin and their kid. I’ve also share the photo with Bexin’s mother who had also confirmed their identity,” Bindu told India Today.

Nimisha, who converted to Islam and took the name Fathima, allegedly went to Syria with her husband and their child to join the Islamic State (IS) in 2016.

The family had earlier alleged that it was a case of love jihad as the girl was converted. They left the country under the pretext of going to Sri Lanka for religious studies.

