Exit Polls Predict BJP Win in Gujarat, Himachal

All exit polls on Thursday predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in the Assembly elections held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, in both of which it was virtually a direct fight between the two parties.

While one channel gave a maximum of 135 seats to the BJP in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the lowest of 99-113 was given by another in the state which has been ruled by the party for the last 22 years.

The ABP-CSDS Lokniti exit poll showed the BJP winning a maximum of 117 seats and Congress 64. The India Today-Axis poll predicted 99-113 seats for the BJP and 68-82 seats for the Congress.

The Times Now and India TV-VMR exit poll predicted the BJP will win 113 and the Congress 66. In the 2012 assembly elections, the BJP had won 115 seats and the Congress 61 while the others got six.

The Republic-Jan Ki Baat survey put the number for the BJP at 108 and the Congress at 74. The predictions by NewsX-CNX placed the BJP on the top with 110-120 seats and the Congress between 65 and 75.

The poll by News24-Chanakya predicted 135 for the BJP and 47 for the Congress in Gujarat. In Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress was in power for the last five years, the exit polls showed the BJP wresting the power with India Today-Axis giving it 47-55 in the 68-member assembly.

The ruling Congress is likely to get 13-20 seats. Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat gave the BJP 41 and the Congress 25. The NewsX-CNX poll predicted that the BJP will get 42-50 and the Congress 18-24 seats. The survey by ABP-CSDS in Himachal Pradesh showed the BJP may get 38 and the Congress 29. The poll by News24-Chanakya predicted 55 for the BJP and 13 for the Congress.

