Expedite Construction of Guest Houses in Guwahati & Delhi: Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein asked to expedite the construction works of boundary wall of the plot allotted for new Guest House/Arunachal Bhawan at Guwahati and Delhi and also to start the construction of these guest houses in a time bound manner. He gave these directives in a high level meeting with the Chief Secretary, Commissioners and Secretaries of concerned departments convened to discuss the issues concerning the construction of new guest houses/Arunachal Bhawan at Delhi and Guwahati on Wednesday.

Mein further informed that the fund for construction of boundary wall for the allotted land at Guwahati has already been provided last year itself and the construction work has to be expedited to prevent the area from encroachment. He further said that the services of consultant from technical experts and world class architect have to be roped in for architectural designing of the bhawans and guest houses and it should be given traditional touch of the State.

He pitched for immediate construction of these guest houses stating that every year large numbers of students and patients go to Delhi and Guwahati for pursuing their higher studies and medical treatments but can not afford the high cost of hotel rooms in these cities. It will be of immense benefit to the patients of critical illness and poor students, he said. He further said to keep fund provision for the construction of the new guest houses/Arunachal Bhawan in the next budget and to bring the matter to the Cabinet for a final decision.

A committee under the chairmanship of Principal Resident Commissioner, New Delhi with members as Secretary Finance, General Administration, Town Planning, Chief Engineer (WZ) and Additional Resident Commissioner, New Delhi was formed to look into the issue.

Earlier, Azimul Haque, Secretary (GA) informed that two plots of land measuring 2600 Sqm at Dheerpur and 1750 Sqm at Dwarka near IGI Airport in New Delhi and one plot of land measuring 1340 Sqm at Roopnagar near Guwahati Medical College in Guwahati were procured by the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh last year for construction of new Guest Houses/Arunachal Bhawan. He asserted fear of encroachment of the plots if the construction of boundary walls and construction work of the new Arunachal Bhawan/Guest Houses are delayed.

Chief Secretary, Satya Gopal, Commissioner Finance (Link Officer) Marnya Ete, Secretary to Chief Minister, Sonam Chombay, Secretary (Home) and Commissioner PWD (Link Officer), G S Meena, Secretary (Finance), Y W Ringu, Secretary UD, S K Jain and Secretary (Town Planning), S Singh were present in the meeting among others.